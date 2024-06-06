Falkirk district chippy recognised for its vegan Vish on National Fish and Chip Day
The animal rights organisation has named its top destinations for vegan fish and chips in honour of National Fish and Chip Day on Thursday, June 6.
The local takeaway has netted its spot for its golden Vish fillet. It also offers an array of other vegan options including haggis, black pudding, sausage and popcorn chick’n, with the menu fully vegan on Tuesday evenings.
Dawn Carr, PETA director of vegan corporate projects, said: “Land & Sea Fish and Chip Shop’s fabulous Vish is a real catch that celebrates the sea without harming the animals who live there. PETA’s top picks will help people see food differently and we’re calling on caring individuals everywhere to leave the violence of the fishing industry in the past by enjoying some delicious, hearty vegan seafood.”
PETA is also recognising #fish in Edinburgh; Harbour Lights in Falmouth; Seabreaze Fish and Chips in North Yorkshire; Lucy’s Chips in Norwich; The No Catch Co in Brighton; Milton Fish & Chips in Pembrokeshire; The Dove and Unity Diner in London and Papa’s Fish and Chips, which has 11 locations across the UK, for their compassionate offerings.
PETA says that millions of non-target marine animals dies each year when they’re accidentally caught in fishing nets, while commercial fishing is always fatal for fish.
For more information, visit PETA.org.uk.
