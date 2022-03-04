New 10,000 square foot hair and beauty store to open in Falkirk
A hair and beauty supplier is about to open a massive new store in Bainsford later this month and promises the latest innovations in hair and beauty products.
Hair and Beauty World will officially open its 10,000 square foot Granary Square, Bankside premises on Sunday, March 20, with famous hairdresser Anthony Mascolo on hand to cut the ribbon.
The new store, which Hair and Beauty World states is the "largest salon furniture showroom in Scotland” will be selling everything hairdressers and stylists could ever want for their businesses.