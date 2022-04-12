COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinics running in Falkirk over Easter week
NHS Forth Valley will be running a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Falkirk Community Hospital every day up to and including Good Friday.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:41 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:41 am
The clinics running from 5.30pm to 7pm in the Westburn Avenue facility are for those aged 12 years and older looking for their first, second or third vaccination – if eligible – or a booster dose, again if eligible.
Those aged five to 11 and people eligible for a second booster will receive a letter with an appointment and cannot attend a drop-in at this time.