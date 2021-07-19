Police looking for owner of missing dog found in Grangemouth

A long haired grey dog is still waiting for his owner to come and take him home after he was found in a street five days ago.

By James Trimble
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:56 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:56 pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Can you help us trace the owner of a lovely wee grey dog. He was found in Union Road, Grangemouth at around 6pm on Thursday, July 15.“If you are his owner or know who he belongs to, please call 101 quoting reference number 1186 of July 16.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

The dog was found in Union Road, Grangemouth on Thursday July 15
The dog was found in Union Road, Grangemouth on Thursday July 15

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

PoliceGrangemouthPolice ScotlandCoronavirus