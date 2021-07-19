Police looking for owner of missing dog found in Grangemouth
A long haired grey dog is still waiting for his owner to come and take him home after he was found in a street five days ago.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:56 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Can you help us trace the owner of a lovely wee grey dog. He was found in Union Road, Grangemouth at around 6pm on Thursday, July 15.“If you are his owner or know who he belongs to, please call 101 quoting reference number 1186 of July 16.”