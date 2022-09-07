Falkirk business: Owner John McGarva looking for buyer to take over Larbert-based Tryst Brewery

However, after almost 20 years he’s now decided it’s time to retire and let someone else take over the brewing.

He’s hoping that someone will discover the thrill of creating and brewing their own beers and ales to continue the Tryst name.

John admitted that like so many businesses, particularly those relying on the hospitality trade, the pandemic was a difficult time but he’s kept brewing and selling his bottles, cans and kegs of real ale.

He continues to supply his many regular customers, including Callander’s The Lade Inn, as well as free houses across Central Scotland “from Dunbar to Troon”.

It was an opportunity to take redundancy from Falcon Catering that saw John, now 67, allow his home brewing to become “a hobby gone daft” by setting up his own brewery.

With Tryst Brewery now situated in Larbert, John says the thrill of creating his own brews has never waned.

John McGarva at work in Tryst Brewery

Before the pandemic there could be five of them working in the brewery, but now it’s just him.

John said: "There’s plenty of opportunity to expand, particularly for an online business or a canning line with a bit of investment.

"Prior to the pandemic we had about three or four people who were interested in taking over, but since then I’ve just kept the yeast alive and ticking along.

"But now it’s time to spend a bit more time with the grandchildren and take a back seat.”

He’s hoping that someone else can discover the joy of creating something unique and perhaps come up with another prize-winning beer, such as Tryst’s Raj IPA which in 2016 was named CAMRA Champion Beer of Scotland.

Although he does admit that his personal favourite is the Carronade American pale ale.

"The best day of the is week is always doing the deliveries,” he added. “There’s nothing better than going into pubs and seeing people ordering your beers, talking to the landlords then enjoying a pint yourself.”