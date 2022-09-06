Pictures: Vibration Festival's scintillating Sunday
Hundreds of music fans crowded into a slightly damp Callendar Park for this year’s Vibration Festival and Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen was there on both days to capture the magic.
By Michael Gillen
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:59 am
Organisers of Vibration Festival proudly stated they had come up with the perfect line-up in 2022 – something they had been working towards for the last three years.
Sunday’s headliners The Darkness ended a great festival, but they were preceded by great sets from Ash, The Futureheads, Vlure, McFleetwood, Spyres, Davey
Horne, Greg Pearson and a whole host of local bands and Scottish acts on the cusp of breaking big.
