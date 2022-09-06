News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Pictures: Vibration Festival's scintillating Sunday

Hundreds of music fans crowded into a slightly damp Callendar Park for this year’s Vibration Festival and Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen was there on both days to capture the magic.

By Michael Gillen
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:59 am

Organisers of Vibration Festival proudly stated they had come up with the perfect line-up in 2022 – something they had been working towards for the last three years.

Sunday’s headliners The Darkness ended a great festival, but they were preceded by great sets from Ash, The Futureheads, Vlure, McFleetwood, Spyres, Davey

Horne, Greg Pearson and a whole host of local bands and Scottish acts on the cusp of breaking big.

1. Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Vibration Festival 2022 Sunday

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Organisers
Next Page
Page 1 of 6