Wedding joy: Share in the special days for these couples from across Falkirk district

As well as these stunning photographs, we’ve also got details of their big days … and some of the things that made them special.
If you would like your wedding to be included in future features, send images to [email protected]
Don’t forget to include full details of the bride and groom, where and when the wedding took place and please provide a daytime contact number.
These also feature in the print edition of The Falkirk Herald, on sale now.
1. Debbie Fowler and Cliff Wright
Stenhousemuir couple Debbie Fowler and Cliff Wright chose the stunning Plane Castle, by Airth, as the venue for their wedding on May 14. When Debbie, 39, and Cliff, 37, a plasterer, cut their three-tier wedding cake they used a sword which was a replica from the film Highlander. Around 50 family and friends joined them during the day with another 30 at night and as Debbie explained: “The castle is also haunted so we probably had a few ghostly guests!” Pics: Tracey Russell Photography
Photo: Tracey Russell
2. Debbie Fowler and Cliff Wright
Castle wedding for Debbie and Cliff married with the bride being walked down the aisle by daughter Shannon, 24, as her father had sadly passed away. The couple’s two dogs, Ella and Riley, also walked with Debbie down the aisle. Also part of the wedding party was son Nathan, 14, while younger daughter Jessica, four, was the flowergirl. And have you spotted Shannon's partner - The Voice winner Craig Eddie. Pic: Tracey Russell Photography
Photo: Tracey Russell
3. Debbie Fowler and Cliff Wright
Plane Castle provided a wonderful backdrop for photographs of the couple. Cliff is a plasterer and Debbie was delighted when she received her first contract for her new role as a teacher making it a double celebration. Pic: Tracey Russell Photography
Photo: Traecy Russell
4. Gail Johnston and David Balderstone
The sun shone when Gail Johnston and David Balderstone married at The Three Kings on June 4. The couple were joined by around 100 guests during the day for their wedding at the Shieldhill venue with another 20-plus joining them in the evening. Gail, 27, is an administration manager with Allied International in Grangemouth, while David, 31, is a maintenance manager at the McDonald’s restaurant at Earlsgate Roundabout. The newlyweds live in Carron. Pic: Brian Muldoon Photography
Photo: Brian Muldoon Photography