Wedding joy: Share in the special days for these couples from across Falkirk district

1. Debbie Fowler and Cliff Wright

Stenhousemuir couple Debbie Fowler and Cliff Wright chose the stunning Plane Castle, by Airth, as the venue for their wedding on May 14. When Debbie, 39, and Cliff, 37, a plasterer, cut their three-tier wedding cake they used a sword which was a replica from the film Highlander. Around 50 family and friends joined them during the day with another 30 at night and as Debbie explained: “The castle is also haunted so we probably had a few ghostly guests!” Pics: Tracey Russell Photography

Photo: Tracey Russell