Falkirk business: District's eateries in running for The Food Awards Scotland

The awards celebrate the best in the food industry from excellent restaurants, chefs and servers to the specialists and suppliers.

Seven businesses from across the region have been included in this year’s shortlist, with some in the running for more than one award, but they will have to wait to find out if they are successful until the awards ceremony is held at The Marriott in Glasgow on September 19, 2022.

The Cotton House Chinese and Thai Restaurant in Glasgow Road, Longcroft has been shortlisted for two awards – takeaway of the year (central) and best oriental establishment, while the Caledonian Cheesecake Company could bring home the dessert outlet of the year and the bakery of the year awards.

The Cotton House in Longcroft is in the running for two categories at the awards. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The Caledonian Cheesecake Company was taken over earlier this year by Asiyah and Jawad Javed. Having previously been based in Grangemouth it now runs from the Day-Today Express store in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir.

The other local businesses to have been shortlisted are Casci’s, Callendar Riggs, Falkirk for cafe/bistro of the year (south east); Giulio’s Fish and Chips, Williamson Street, Falkirk for takeaway of the year (central); Masala Ram’s, Union Street, Bainsford for best Indian establishment; Gambero Rosso, Burnbank Road, Bainsford for best Italian establishment and catering equipment company, E&R Moffat, Bonnybridge for restaurant supplier of the year.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland, said: “Scotland offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines.

The Caledonian Cheesecake Company, which was taken over by Asiyah and Jawad Javed earlier this year, has been shortlisted for two awards. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

"Undoubtedly there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners.

"These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards Scotland 2022.

"We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”