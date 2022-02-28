Video: Emergency services battle Falkirk farm blaze which left four residents in hospital

A fire which broke out at a farm in the early hours resulted in four people being taken to hospital for treatment.

By Michael Gillen
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:05 pm

The incident happened at South Muir Farm, Standrigg Road, Reddingmuirhead just after 3am on Sunday, February 27.

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were in attendance at the fire, which was already well alight when they arrived.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk residents pull together to send aid to the brave people of Ukraine

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The aftermath of the fire which broke out at South Muir Farm in the early hours of Sunday morning

Police Scotland also had personnel at the scene and confirmed four people were taken to hospital, including one casualty who reportedly suffered burns to their hands.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Emergency servicesFalkirkPolice ScotlandScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceCoronavirus