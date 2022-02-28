Video: Emergency services battle Falkirk farm blaze which left four residents in hospital
A fire which broke out at a farm in the early hours resulted in four people being taken to hospital for treatment.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:04 pm
The incident happened at South Muir Farm, Standrigg Road, Reddingmuirhead just after 3am on Sunday, February 27.
Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were in attendance at the fire, which was already well alight when they arrived.
Police Scotland also had personnel at the scene and confirmed four people were taken to hospital, including one casualty who reportedly suffered burns to their hands.