Falkirk building firm overcomes tragic loss to earn top award

Haldane Construction Services Ltd, based in Vicar Street, Falkirk, received the prestigious accolade at the Federation of Master Builder (FMB) Awards, less than a year after the Andrew Haldane lost his fight against cancer.

The FMB awards, run by the UK’s largest construction sector trade association, recognise excellence in Scotland’s small and medium-sized construction companies.

An FMB spokesperson said: “In a difficult year for the construction industry as a whole due to the interruptions, delays and financial hurdles caused by coronavirus lockdowns, Haldane Construction also had to overcome a further devastating blow when founder and managing director Andrew Haldane was diagnosed with terminal cancer last summer.

The team at Haldane celebrate their success in the Federation of Master Builders awards

“He died just four weeks later, leaving the company in shock but determined to carry on his amazing legacy.”

Haldane Construction’s employees worked through the pain to complete its projects and fulfil its commitments to clients, even at a time of great sadness and unprecedented challenges.

FMB judges said the firm’s “strong team ethic” and “great customer service” made it a worthy winner.

Peter Archibald, Haldane Construction Services’ managing director, said: "Andrew had been mentoring me through my career, and so when his passing came so suddenly, I’m not sure how we did it, but we kept going and stayed focused.

Haldane Construction Services founder Andrew Haldane sadly died from cancer last year

"It’s what he’d always taught the team and me to do. Andrew asked me to carry on his legacy, so that’s what this has been about. I’ve got a great sense of pride in the team – they made this happen.

"The win makes the dark days worthwhile and the legacy continues.

Haldane Construction Services will now go on to compete for the national Building Company of the Year award.

FMB Scotland director Gordon Nelson said: “Once again, I am struck by the sheer quality of Master Builder companies in Scotland. Haldane Construction Services Ltd’s support and commitment to their team and clients were qualities embodied by Andrew, who is much missed by all who were fortunate enough to know

him.