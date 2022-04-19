Falkirk based organic grocery store expands to offer deliveries

Organico opened on the town’s Vicar Street in February, offering customers a selection of organic fruit and vegetables as well as cheeses, meats and artisan Sicilian bakery products.

Owners Alex Sorlei and Marco Risiglione wanted to provide locals with access some first class organic products.

Alex explained: “Organic produce is something that people are looking for these days.

“We wanted to do something different in Falkirk and we have mixed local produce with Italian."

The introduction of the Mediterranean product lines was important to the friends and business partners, who were both brought up in Italy.

"We have brought some products from Italy and we’re trying to work with other local businesses,” continued Alex.

“We have coffee from a Scottish roaster based in Glasgow.

“It’s important to us not to compromise on the quality of the produce.

“We have brought some stuff from Italy and we want people to have a better choice than from the supermarket.

"Our produce is fresh and tasty.

“We wanted to be a wee bit different in terms of the products and options that people have."

Since opening, the team at Organico have been busy working on ensuring they have the best quality produce available, as well as looking to expand into more than just a grocery store.

And they have been pleased with the response from the public so far.

Alex continued: “We now have a really great website and we’ve started doing deliveries.

“Feedback has been great so far – those who have tried the produce, they keep coming back.

"Everyone loves the pastries, which are inspired by Marco’s bakery background in Siciliy.

"We don’t just sell groceries, we give ideas because I don’t think we cook enough at home.

“Logisitics mean sometimes people don’t have time to cook meals from scratch, so we want to encourage people to be more hands on and with the right produce it tastes much better.

“We’ve started to introduce a few boxes, like kits, with ingredients you would need for a recipe.

“We’ve also got recipes on the website for people to try.”

There are plans to expand the business even more in future.

“Organico is more than just a grocery shop,” said Alex.

"We like to call it our local hub.

“We want to do cookery classes upstairs as well – Marco with his expertise in bakery and coffee and myself with pizza.

“We thought let’s put our knowledge together and try to do something that people can enjoy.

“In the past we’ve done some classes separately and people liked the hands on part of it, so it’s something we are planning to bring to the area in the future.”

It’s also not just cookery classes that Alex and Marco are looking to run in the space above the shop, they are looking to start Italian language classes too.