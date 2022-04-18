Three Falkirk district high schools re-opening pools to public
Members of the public will be able to swim again at three local high schools across the district this week.
By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:30 pm
The pools at Denny, Grangemouth and Braes high schools will re-open for public swimming from tomorrow.
Times for the public swimming sessions at the pools are as follows:
Denny High – Mondays 7.30-9.30pm and Wednesdays 6.15-9.30pm
Braes High – Tuesdays 8-9.30pm and Thursdays 8-9.30pm
Grangemouth High – Tuesdays 7-9.30pm
Pre-booking is not required for the sessions.
To find out more visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org