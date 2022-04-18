Falkirk bar named among best in the country

High Spirits, in the town’s Vicar Street, is one of 94 pubs and bars across the UK to have been named as a county winner in the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards.

There were 30 selected from across Scotland.

The awards aim to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the country in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Spirits in Vicar Street.

Having been named a county winner for South East Scotland, the team at High Spirits will now have their fingers crossed ahead of the grand final, which will be held in London on Wednesday, June 22.

The county winning pubs have each been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories.

Fifteen regional winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, as well as the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year being crowned.

The 2021 winner was Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine which hosts the awards, said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

"With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

"These 94 county winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade.