Falkirk area housing association boss praises staff for helping deliver an award-winning year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm's chief executive officer Jon Turner praised his staff at the recent. Link AGM.
He said: “I am particularly proud Link was named Housing Association of the Year at the Scottish Home Awards 2023 because this is a direct reflection on the way we
work and the impact we have on our communities.
"It’s been a fantastic year and all our staff can be really proud.”
During the AGM tributes were also paid to Neil Hall, who is retiring as director of corporate services after 45 years with Link.
Mr Turner said: “Neil will be a massive loss to Link. It is impossible to quantify just how much effort and energy Neil has put into Link over many years. The fact we are
such a large, diverse, and financially robust organisation is in no small part to the work Neil has done."