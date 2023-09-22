Falkirk area housing association boss praises staff for helping deliver an award-winning year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm's chief executive officer Jon Turner praised his staff at the recent. Link AGM.

He said: “I am particularly proud Link was named Housing Association of the Year at the Scottish Home Awards 2023 because this is a direct reflection on the way we

work and the impact we have on our communities.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Link Housing CEO Jon Turner was full of praise for his staff in what has been an award-winning year for the firm (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a fantastic year and all our staff can be really proud.”

During the AGM tributes were also paid to Neil Hall, who is retiring as director of corporate services after 45 years with Link.

Mr Turner said: “Neil will be a massive loss to Link. It is impossible to quantify just how much effort and energy Neil has put into Link over many years. The fact we are