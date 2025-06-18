Falkirk area 'boot camp' firm claim Scottish title to reach finals of UK StartUp Awards

Bonnybridge-based business The Startup Bootcamp has won the Scottish final of this year’s UK StartUp Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm picked up the Business, Consulting and Management StartUp of the Year title and is now going forward to compete in the UK final at the Ideas Festival – referred to as the “Glastonbury for business” – in Hertfordshire in September.

Launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK, the awards recognise a sector which has which has accelerated over the last few years, with 846,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2024 alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Startup Bootcamp, founded in 2024 by Steven Valenti, Natalie Velenti and John Wells, was one of over 750 businesses shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards.

The Startup Bootcamp founders Steven Valenti and Natalie Valenti - along with John Wells, who is not pictured - have now made it through to the finals of UK StartUp Awards (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It provides personalised innovation through wellbeing programs for young and ambitions Scottish businesses.

Co-founder Steven said: “Our team are so excited. Scotland has a proud heritage of innovation and discovery across many sectors from healthcare to world class technology.

"Our business will support that eco-system through our novel programs that combine strategy with the crucial edge of wellbeing and natural therapy. Stress and mental health related challenges take a huge toll on small and medium size businesses and we are here to help them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our mission is to help Scots innovate smarter, faster and healthier.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, creator of the UK Start Up Awards, said: “This year’s finalists embody the very best of entrepreneurial spirit – spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, turning them into thriving ventures that are making a tangible difference in their industries.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.