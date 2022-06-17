Faklirk Central Retail Park store gets green light for leisure use

The retail park said goodbye to Mothercare in January 2020, but now park owners Corona Vulcan Falkirk Ltd have lodged an application to change the use of the premises at Unit 17 – also often referred to as Unit 4 – from a shop to “assembly and leisure”.

The application was granted permission by Falkirk Council on Friday, June 17.

According to the planning documents there is no specific business moving into the premises, but changing the use will increase the options on the kind of tenants who can move in.

The former Mothercare store could soon be home to a firm from the leisure industry

The documents stated: “Unit 17 has had no permanent occupier since November 2019 when Mothercare went into administration and vacated the premises. The current temporary occupier – a charity shop – has served notice they will vacate the unit.

"This has prompted the submission of the application for a change of use to Class 11 assembly and lisure use which will provide additional options for the landlord in

seeking a new permanent occupier for the premises.

"The opportunity to accommodate a leisure use in Unit 17 would be consistent with the established role of the commercial centre as a retail and leisure destination.”