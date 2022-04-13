DWP claims more Falkirk job seekers are finding employment

A DWP spokesperson said: “More people are getting into work faster, with the latest payroll figures for Falkirk showing the number of people on the payroll increasing

from 74,162 at the beginning of the pandemic two years ago to 74,516 – an increase of 354 more people in work.

“The DWP is continuing to focus on working with local employers to rapidly match up their vacancies with the right jobseekers. We are Inviting businesses such as Wheatley Care, Ark Housing, Edinburgh Airport and KFC into our job centres, and holding regular jobs fairs, which have resulted in job seekers being offered jobs on the spot.

Falkirk Job Centre is due to hold another jobs fair later this month

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP, said: “With the UK unemployment rate returning to the lowest we have seen in nearly 50 years, it is clear our Plan for Jobs has worked – protecting livelihoods and businesses throughout the pandemic.

“We’re doing everything we can to help, with our Way to Work scheme which is supporting people coming through the doors of our Jobcentres to move into better paid, higher skilled work.

The DWP are hosting the next jobs fair at Falkirk’s Heron House job centre on Saturday, April 23 from 10am to 4pm, giving job seekers a chance to meet with local employers and discuss their vacancies and hopefully secure employment on the day.