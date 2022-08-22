DWP claim plenty of jobs still up for grabs in Falkirk

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in July, the DWP, in partnership with Falkirk Football Foundation, held a jobs fair in the Kevin McAllister stand at Falkirk Stadium which saw people gain 68 job offers during the day.

The event brought together 10 employers to offer full-time and part time positions, Sector-Based Work Academies and training.

As well as the people who were offered jobs on the day, many more secured second interviews and took away application forms to complete.

The next jobs fair will take place in the Callendar Square job centre

The next jobs fair will take place on Wednesday, August 31 in Falkirk’s Callendar Square job centre from 10.30am to 1pm.

On the day there will be a variety of local employers attending who have vacancies in care, hospitality, retail, security and logistics.

Lynn Kennedy, DWP employer and partnership manager for Forth Valley, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to speak first-hand to employers and providers and hear

about their vacancies and support they can offer.

"So if you are on Universal Credit and looking for work or support, you should speak to your work coach to book a slot.”

As summer comes to an end there are still many job vacancies available.

Lynne said: “Our job centres are focused on helping employers get the people they, and the economy need. Using the flexibility Universal Credit provides, our work coaches are more equipped than ever to help job seekers get back into work quickly.

"Our Falkirk job centres continue to host local businesses on their premises. including RJM Roofing, William Hill, Securi Group and Kingdom SC, who all have vacancies.

“From job opportunities in job centres to skills academies, there’s a huge amount of help available, and work coaches are working tirelessly to get people at any age,

or career stage, into rewarding and stable employment.

"Following the success of our Way to Work campaign, we will continue to help more customers find roles in the sectors that need them most, with our job centres and

youth hub providing tailored support.

"We are really ramping up the offer to employers working together to help them to recruit whilst supporting the job seeker into work and will continue to deliver

sector-based work academies (SWAP) to support employers in areas of skills shortages, giving job seekers the skills they need for the roles on offer.”

Falkirk area job centres and its job seekers have recently become involved in a butchery course in partnership with Forth Valley College, working alongside a local food manufacturer.

"The course gave people accredited qualifications, including REHIS elementary food hygiene,” said Lynne. “It’s great three people have been offered employment following the SWAP.

“These work academies help employers in the area recruit job seekers with skills they need. There are hundreds of vacancies available in the hospitality and

manufacturing sector and it is a good route way to progression for those who want it.