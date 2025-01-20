Developer submits plans to Falkirk Council to create 'vibrant new neighbourhood'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Located at Crawfield Road, the 38.3 acres site is allocated for residential use in the Falkirk Local Development Plan and benefits from planning permission in principle.
Included in proposals are 221 much-needed new homes – a mix of 188 private premises and 33 affordable housing units.
Michael Clements, land manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “Cala has a great opportunity to create a sustainable new neighbourhood in Bo’ness that will address
the demand for private and affordable homes and inject significant investment into the local region.
“Our masterplan has been carefully considered to include an array of features that will deliver a truly unique place to call home, as well as enhance the wider local community. “The submission of our planning application for the Bo’ness development is an important milestone in this journey.”
Plans for the Bo’ness development include a range of three to five-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes which will include green energy features, including an air or ground source heating network and electric vehicle charging points.
In addition to the new homes, Cala stated it plans to enhance the existing community with attractive landscaping across the site, a new multi-use path connecting the nearby John Muir Way to Linlithgow Road, and a proposed new retail facility on Crawfield road.
Proposals also include the installation of a recreational park along the southern edge of the site, incorporating paths, woodland and meadow habitats and creating a place for families to enjoy the great outdoors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.