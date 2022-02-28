Demand for housing in Falkirk continuing to rise says property expert

The town’s status as a housing hotspot shows no signs of slowing, Maurice Allan, managing director of residential property at estate agency and legal firm Lindsays.

It comes after recent data published by Rightmove saw Falkirk listed as the third-highest place for property price growth across Scotland in the last decade.

It reported that prices had gone from an average of £98,236 to £134,889,412 - a 37% jump.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maurice Allan

Mr Allan said: “The figures are very much what we would expect to see.

“With Falkirk being in striking distance of Glasgow and Edinburgh, you can live there and easily commute to work in the city.

“That creates demand, which is reflected in the prices that homes there achieve.

“That’s supported by strong links in either direction on the Glasgow to Edinburgh line, making the town a really attractive place to live on location and connectivity alone.”

The pandemic has also had an impact on the property market.

Mr Allan added: “Taking into account the changing working habits we have seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic - with people willing to live further from the office because they’re only commuting a couple of times a week, I don’t expect that demand to live in Falkirk slowing any time soon.”

The team at Lindsays operates works with buyers and sellers in the Falkirk area from its estate agency headquarter in Edinburgh.

According to Rightmove, Rutherglen, near Glasgow, recorded the highest changes in the last decade at 41%.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.