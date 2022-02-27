Emergency services were called to Broomage Crescent in Larbert at around 1.40pm following reports of a loud bang and a fire at a property.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is described as stable.

A statement from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the man was removed from the property and taken to hospital and there were no further casualties. It added that

The scene this morning after an explosion and fire at a property on Broomage Crescent Larbert, Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen.

six appliances and specialist resources attended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on February 26, officers were called to reports of an explosion at a house on Broomage Crescent, Larbert."A 33-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as stable. Ten properties were evacuated but the majority of residents have now been able to return to their homes.

"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

