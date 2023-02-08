Creative Homecare: Social enterprise supporting Strathcarron Hospice receives top care grading

Creative Homecare has been awarded the highest grade Grade 6 Excellent rating by the Care Inspectorate. When last inspected in November 2021 it was given a Grade 5.

As well as supporting vulnerable people to live independently in their own homes across Falkirk, Stirling and North Lanarkshire, every penny made from the service is reinvested into Strathcarron Hospice helping to provide the £14,632 daily cost of specialist end of life care and services.

Irene McKie, Strathcarron Hospice and Creative Homecare CEO, said: “We aim to provide the same standard of care that we would expect for our own families. We value each person’s unique qualities and see them as an individual, not as a list of care needs. We work alongside families and individuals to tailor our services to help customers remain in their own homes and stay in control of their own care for as long as they are able.”

Creative Homecare has been given an excellent rating by inspectors

The Care Inspectorate report noted: “People told us that the service made an outstanding difference to their lives and family relationships”.

Care is tailored to individual needs with staff delivering support to clients who need help around the house and with personal tasks they find difficult allowing people to continue living independent lives.

Ms McKie added: “Creative Homecare was set up as a social enterprise to provide vital income to support the future of Strathcarron Hospice. The excellence of free specialist care valued at Strathcarron, is mirrored in Creative Homecare’s paid for at home care services. You don’t have to be connected with Strathcarron and its services at all; instead, in choosing Creative Homecare, you are helping do your bit to fundraise for a vital local service.

"We’re delighted to have been awarded the highest grading by the Care Inspectorate, our service and teams improving year on year. The positive feedback from our wonderful customers on the quality of care received is testament to our excellent team of care professionals.”