Belgica in Bo’ness not only donated ticket sales from their Santa’s Grotto but the team even handed over their own tips from Café Belgica giving a total of £1711.39 which was presented to the hospice staff.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “Strathcarron Hospice is very close to the hearts of everyone at Belgica. They provide a valuable service and we’re delighted to help raise funds through the generosity of our customers and staff.”

Claire Kennedy, the hospice corporate fundraiser, said: “We’re thrilled to have been the beneficiary charity of Belgica’s Santa’s Grotto once again and really appreciate this gesture from the team. This donation will provide more than 70 hours of specialist nursing care in the Hospice and our thanks go to all the team and customers alike.”

Belgica furniture store hand over cheque to Strathcarron Hospice from Christmas fundraising