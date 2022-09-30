Creative Homecare: Social enterprise invests profits in Strathcarron Hospice

Creative Homecare was set up in 2020 in response to the unprecedented surge in demand of individual needs within the care sector.

The service delivers bespoke support to customers who perhaps need help around the house and with personal care tasks they’re finding more difficult to do themselves. Their care is tailored to their individual needs and plays a vital role in supporting customers live independent lives.

A spokesperson said: “The aim of the service is “to create a much loved service that is synonymous with quality, that supports people to live well at home and provides vital income to support the future of Strathcarron Hospice”.

There is a national shortage of people to work in the home care sector, however Creative Homecare has established a loyal team and have capacity to support customers in the Falkirk area.

The service was awarded a ‘Very Good’ rating by the Care Inspectorate at their last inspection.