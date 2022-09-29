Falkirk Council: Extra hour for alcohol sales at Helix

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board were asked to approve the change to allow alcohol to be sold from 10am daily to help tourism.

The board heard that some visitors have had to be refused when they were trying to buy souvenirs from the gift shop before 11am and while it is not a common occurrence, it does happen.

The centre, beside the hugely popular Kelpies, was also given permission to host alcohol tastings, as and when necessary.

The licence for alcohol sales has been changed for The Helix Visitor Centre

The board was told there were no immediate plans for such an event.