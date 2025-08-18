Council planners give the wink to Falkirk opticians to make changes to historic building

A local optician had been waiting since the start of the year to see if the local authority would give them the all clear to make alterations to their historic building.

Specsavers lodged applications with Falkirk Council on January 22 looking for listed building consent to make internal alterations and install an air conditioning unit at their 130 High Street, Falkirk premises.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Thursday, August 14.

According to the online planning documents the Specsavers store is located within a historic “C listed building” and the business is looking to create an additional consultation room on the ground floor of the building.

The works also require the addition of a further air-conditioning unit to the “rear externals” of the building.

It was stated the additional consultation room will improve the service provided to the general public, make the building more commercially viable for the future and would not have any impact on its “listed assets”.

