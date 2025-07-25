Trading Standards have seized further counterfeit Popmart Labubu dolls from stores in West Lothian.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the seized dolls failed to comply with the Toys Safety Regulations 2011 and presented a serious risk of harm.

Product Safety Notices for a product recall have been issued to all traders that have been identified as selling the unsafe Labubu dolls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Trading Standards spokesman said: “If you or your child have bought one of these products from a West Lothian trader, you should return the item for a full refund or dispose of the item, as the dolls pose a serious safety risk to children due to easily detachable parts that are a choking hazard.”

Counterfeit Popmart Labubu dolls seized from stores in West Lothian.

Parents are advised to check goods and packaging carefully. All toys should be marked with the CE or UKCA mark for safety, as well as details of the UK importer. These indicate that the product meets safety standards.

Anyone purchasing a Labubu doll is also advised to buy from reputable sellers and check the price.

The genuine products are very scarce and, therefore, expensive. If a product is cheaper than you would expect it to be, it's likely to be fake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who is concerned about the safety of toys they have purchased is advised to get in touch via Consumer Advice Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or online via the website at https://consumeradvice.scot/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact West Lothian Trading Standards team by emailing [email protected].