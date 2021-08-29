Front of property.

Falkirk property: Stunning 4-bedroom detached villa with lovely interior design and beautiful garden

Delightful family home in wonderful condition, situated on an extensive plot in a quiet residential street in Denny.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 4:18 pm

Presented in walk-in condition, the accommodation is over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises hallway, fabulous sized lounge, spacious dining room, beautiful conservatory, modern fully fitted kitchen with French doors to the rear garden, and a WC. In addition, the garage has been converted into a utility room with access from the kitchen.

The upper level features three double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, a generous sized single bedroom, and a fully tiled family bathroom.

Externally, a spacious monobloc driveway to the front offers excellent off-street parking, while the property enjoys stunning gardens to the front, side and rear.

On the market with Village Estates for offers over £265,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Rodgers Street, Denny

Hallway.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Rodgers Street, Denny

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Rodgers Street, Denny

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Rodgers Street, Denny

Dining room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7