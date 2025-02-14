Lovell Homes has opened sales for the first phase of new homes at its Central Square development in Winchburgh.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks a key milestone in one of Scotland's most ambitious placemaking projects.

The first homes released for sale feature a mix of three and four-bedroom styles with prices starting at £292,500. They are designed to suit modern lifestyles and combine contemporary layouts with high-quality finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stirling is a three-storey, 4-bedroom townhouse that offers flexible living spaces, including a light-filled lounge and dining area and a luxurious top-floor principal suite with en-suite.

Homes on sale at Central Square development in Winchburgh.

The Carnoustie, a 3-bedroom semi-detached home, features an open-plan kitchen and dining area alongside a generous lounge and three well-sized bedrooms, including an en-suite to the principal bedroom.

Central Square is located in what will become a new central hub for the growing community of Winchburgh, a village founded in 1169 which is quickly expanding.

Homes will be situated opposite a new Sainsbury's superstore and within walking distance to the marina and Auldcathie Park, as well as a new school, well-being centre and leisure campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New showhomes are also set to open at Central Square in June, offering prospective buyers the chance to explore.

Margaret Davidson, Lovell Homes Scottish sales and marketing director, said: “These homes offer buyers the chance to be part of Winchburgh’s transformation, combining excellent transport links, schools and access to green spaces.”

Bookings can be made online at www.lovell.co.uk/developments/central-square-winchburgh.