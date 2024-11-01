New charging hub and petrol station in South Queensferry

By Julie Currie
Published 1st Nov 2024, 16:37 BST
Cala Homes (East) has reached an agreement with BP Pulse to create a new electric vehicle supercharging hub and fuel filling station alongside commercial space for a food retail outlet and restaurant.

Positioned between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, and forming a key part of the Bridgewater Village, it will also create new jobs.

Most Popular

The deal with BP coincides with Cala lodging detailed plans for the final phase of the residential portion of the Queensferry development, which includes 217 homes – 25 per cent allocated as affordable housing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derek Lawson, Cala Homes (East) strategic land director, said: "This agreement with BP marks a significant step forward for the commercial component of Bridgewater Village.

Forming a key part of the Bridgewater Village, between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, the hub will create new amenities, car charging infrastructure and jobs.placeholder image
Forming a key part of the Bridgewater Village, between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, the hub will create new amenities, car charging infrastructure and jobs.

“It will be an excellent resource for those living here and the wider community.

“It also ensures that the masterplan development forms a positive extension of Queensferry, with a broad mix of new homes complementing the commercial elements.”

One of the largest new-build projects in the region, the masterplan features a total of 980 homes across multiple phases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site includes provisions for a care home, a new primary school and expansive landscaped green spaces, including a village green.

Cala has also launched sales for the first phase of Rosebury Wynd, with strong initial interest.

A trio of recently opened showhomes display the development's luxury features.

The development, which spans four key phases, has already seen significant progress with the completion of major infrastructure such as the realignment of Builyeon Road and the installation of active travel corridors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These features ensure that the site is well connected and encourages sustainable transport options.

Cala Homes’ significant investment in the area includes up to £12.196 million in Section 75 contributions, supporting local education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements.

Related topics:Derek LawsonCala HomesForth Road Bridge
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice