Cala Homes (East) has reached an agreement with BP Pulse to create a new electric vehicle supercharging hub and fuel filling station alongside commercial space for a food retail outlet and restaurant.

Positioned between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, and forming a key part of the Bridgewater Village, it will also create new jobs.

The deal with BP coincides with Cala lodging detailed plans for the final phase of the residential portion of the Queensferry development, which includes 217 homes – 25 per cent allocated as affordable housing.

Derek Lawson, Cala Homes (East) strategic land director, said: "This agreement with BP marks a significant step forward for the commercial component of Bridgewater Village.

“It will be an excellent resource for those living here and the wider community.

“It also ensures that the masterplan development forms a positive extension of Queensferry, with a broad mix of new homes complementing the commercial elements.”

One of the largest new-build projects in the region, the masterplan features a total of 980 homes across multiple phases.

The site includes provisions for a care home, a new primary school and expansive landscaped green spaces, including a village green.

Cala has also launched sales for the first phase of Rosebury Wynd, with strong initial interest.

A trio of recently opened showhomes display the development's luxury features.

The development, which spans four key phases, has already seen significant progress with the completion of major infrastructure such as the realignment of Builyeon Road and the installation of active travel corridors.

These features ensure that the site is well connected and encourages sustainable transport options.

Cala Homes’ significant investment in the area includes up to £12.196 million in Section 75 contributions, supporting local education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements.