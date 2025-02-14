Hunters garage in Linlithgow is up for sale
Specialist business property adviser Christie and Co has been instructed to market Hunters of Linlithgow.
The business was founded in 1934 and is currently in its third generation of ownership, with current owners, John and Mairi Hunter, in charge for the last 24 years.
However, the couple are now selling as they plan to retire.
Located in Mill Road Industrial Estate, the business benefits from a strong local customer base, as well as commuting trade from the nearby M9 motorway.
An award-winning business, it offers a full range of car garage services – including MOT testing, diagnostics, tyres and servicing.
It also specialises in Volkswagon Audi group cars, EV vehicles and hybrid vehicles.
The business is arranged over two workshop garages, a tracking bay, a two-storey office building and a tyre centre, which is attached to the main property.
Liam Bain, business agent at Christie and Co who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a high turnover, profitable business which is equipped with the latest auto-care technology, instruments and tools, providing outstanding customer service through its experienced staff.
“The full site covers 0.54 acres, offering a substantial freehold purchase to complement the high-performing business.”
Being marketed for £1,500,000, visit www.christie.com/5218668/ to find out more.