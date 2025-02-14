Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the last few remaining family businesses in Linlithgow was placed on the market this week.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist business property adviser Christie and Co has been instructed to market Hunters of Linlithgow.

The business was founded in 1934 and is currently in its third generation of ownership, with current owners, John and Mairi Hunter, in charge for the last 24 years.

However, the couple are now selling as they plan to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunters of Linlithgow is one of the few remaining family businesses in the town, established in 1934. The business is now being marketed by Christie and Co for £1,500,000.

Located in Mill Road Industrial Estate, the business benefits from a strong local customer base, as well as commuting trade from the nearby M9 motorway.

An award-winning business, it offers a full range of car garage services – including MOT testing, diagnostics, tyres and servicing.

It also specialises in Volkswagon Audi group cars, EV vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

The business is arranged over two workshop garages, a tracking bay, a two-storey office building and a tyre centre, which is attached to the main property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie and Co who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a high turnover, profitable business which is equipped with the latest auto-care technology, instruments and tools, providing outstanding customer service through its experienced staff.

“The full site covers 0.54 acres, offering a substantial freehold purchase to complement the high-performing business.”

Being marketed for £1,500,000, visit www.christie.com/5218668/ to find out more.