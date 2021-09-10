Falkirk store Envy Gowns wins Scotland Prestige Award

Envy Gowns came out on top in the Prom Dress Specialist of the Year category at the Scotland Prestige Awards.

The Howgate Shopping Centre-based business was deemed to have provided the best online offering and customer service when it came to prom wear.

Owner Carol Wilson, who runs Envy Gowns alongside daughter Gail, says the fact the contest was judged solely by industry experts makes the accolade extra pleasing.

Envy Gowns owner Carol Wilson was delighted to learn the business had won a Scotland Prestige Award. Picture: Michael Gillen.

She said: “It was completely out the blue.

“A lot of these awards are voted for by customers but there wasn’t anything like that this time.

“It was lovely recognition. Quite often we don’t fit into categories for awards because there are a lot for bridal shops and boutiques and we’re neither of those so we slip through the cracks.

“They produced a handbook for all the award winners. As part of that prize, we got a full page in the catalogue. It’s a nice certificate and we had a picture taken.

“They’ve got a panel of business people who assess it. They look at your online presence, your customers and your customer service.

“They phoned us and chatted about how the business runs. They then considered all that and wrote to us and said we’d won!”

The one-time Grangemouth shop has developed a strong customer base since forming in 2009.

That backing helped the business to earn a special commendation in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards three years ago.

Times have, unsurprisingly, been far more trying over the past 18 months as Envy Gowns has battled to survive amid the pandemic.

Carol said: “It’s been horrendous.

“We haven’t sold anything because no events have been happening. We did receive a couple of grants from the government which have kept us going to this point.

“We have had quite a busy few weeks in the last couple of weeks which was quite nice, so we have everything crossed!

“We’re absolutely blown away by the support we’ve had from our customers, family, friends and locals. We’ve had a lot of people wishing us well.

“That doesn’t put money in the till but it’s almost worth more.”

