Falkirk SPAR store's whisky tasting and keg raffle fundraisers help Strathcarron Hospice

Anand Cheema, owner of SPAR in Maggie Wood’s Loan, Falkirk, presents a cheque for £1444 to Marion Blaney, Strathcarron Hospice's community campaign coordinator. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The SPAR store in Maggie Wood’s Loan raised £1444 for Strathcarron Hospice by hosting a virtual whisky tasting and beer keg raffle for its customers.

Shoppers’ generosity and willingness to play their part meant the Fankerton-based facility is now able to put the sum towards its £14,315 daily running costs.

The whisky tasting was done virtually earlier this year as stricter Covid restrictions remained in place.

Anand Cheema, SPAR owner, said: “Because we couldn’t do an in-person tasting, we thought about doing something out of the box to raise more awareness of the shop and do something good at the same time.

“We had ambassadors from distillers William Grant and Sons hosting the event, along with myself. We talked about the Tullamore Irish whisky as it was held on St Patrick’s Day.

“We raised money through selling tickets and it all went to Strathcarron.”

More than 100 shoppers who are members of a private SPAR Facebook group then donated a minimum of £5 to purchase tickets as part of a beer barrel prize draw to generate more funds.

Anand added: “We used a random name generator and gave away three kegs and all the proceeds went to Strathcarron.

“A huge thank you to our customers. It’s not possible without their help.

“A lot of our business is based on community spirit and we hope we’re the core and heart of the community. It’s good to give back.”

