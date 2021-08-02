Falkirk salon Perfect Brows and Beauty benefitting from makeover and relocation

Perfect Brows and Beauty left its Callendar Square base of seven years to set up shop in Manor Street last November.

Now operating out of what was formerly The Falkirk Herald office, the business is pleased to report its decision to relocate has paid off and brought in more trade.

However, like many small firms, the independent salon is still battling for custom amid the pandemic in what owner Shazia Irfan says is a highly competitive market.

Perfect Brows and Beauty moved from Callendar Square to the former Falkirk Herald office in Manor Street, Falkirk. Pictured: beauty therapist Aliha Irfan and owner Shazia Irfan. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Before Covid hit the country, Shazia had begun renovating a larger unit in Callendar Square in a bid to revamp Perfect Brows and Beauty – only for the idea to fall flat on its face when Scotland was plunged into lockdown last March.

After reopening in July 2020, the businesswoman soon learned Callendar Square’s owner was shutting the centre.

Luckily, Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District, stepped in and helped Shazia find her new premises.

The move has enabled Perfect Brows and Beauty to offer a wider range of treatments, from threading, waxing and massages to henna brows, lash lifts and tinting.

Shazia said: “We provide all kind of beauty, nail and hair treatments.

“After the first lockdown, the owner suddenly closed the centre. I was ready to expand my salon in big premises in the same centre and it was a big loss for me.

“Because the other premises was so small, over there we only did a few things. Over here, business is better than it was before because Callendar Square wasn’t really a busy centre and there were limitations.

“This is a more professional street. There’s so much competition for beauty and nails so that’s why it’s survival time at the moment.

“I was in HR before I started working here but I did my education at Forth Valley College last year.

“We have very reasonable prices and do things like facials and Indian head massages.

“I have plenty of good reviews on my business page so my clients are very happy.”

Perfect Brows and Beauty offers a loyalty card which entitles customers to £5 off treatments after five visits.

