Falkirk property: Exceptional luxury 4-bedroom detached house with incredible extra features including converted garage

This impressive house is set over two levels with the ground floor comprising of a glassed entrance porch, large hallway, stylish lounge, superb open plan kitchen/diner, utility room, WC, and a fully insulated large conservatory with French doors out to the back garden.

The upper level features a master bedroom with newly installed en-suite shower room, a further three good sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a private monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while the private landscaped rear garden has a feature sandstone paved patio area, artificial grass, garden shed, and a very rare double garden room, currently used as a gym.

A significant feature of this property is the converted garage with its own front door, double glazed window, heating and special lighting, giving the potential for comfortable home working or a number of other uses.

On the market with Home For You for offers over £244,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Muirdyke Avenue, Carronshore Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. Muirdyke Avenue, Carronshore Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Muirdyke Avenue, Carronshore Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Muirdyke Avenue, Carronshore Kitchen. Photo: n/a Buy photo