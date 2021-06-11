Falkirk HSBC branch closing for final time

The High Street bank is one of 82 HSBC premises nationwide which will shut for good in 2021.

Earlier this year the company announced the closures were due to a shift towards telephone and internet banking.

According to HSBC, it aims to redeploy all customer service colleagues affected into “suitable nearby locations”.

Falkirk's HSBC branch in High Street is closing for good. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The bank said the decision to shut dozens of its branches was based on “local market trends, customer behaviour and branch usage”.

The closures, which are part of the business’s plans to become a market-leading digital bank, meant there are now 511 branches left throughout the UK and those sites will have to undergo an “overhaul” of the way they operate.

A spokeswoman said: “This will doubtless be disappointing to HSBC’s customers in Falkirk, High Street.

“However, alternative banking provision is available to local residents at Post Office branches nearby.”

The nearest Post Offices to the closing HSBC in High Street are: The Howgate Shopping Centre; 18 Woodburn Street, Falkirk; and 254 Main Street, Camelon.

Each of the three branches offers banking services, including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks.

The Post Offices also provide face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency and travel insurance.

There are currently 2000 free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK Post Office network

Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as banks continue to desert high streets in order to cut costs and increase profits.

