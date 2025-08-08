The hottest awards in the Scottish food calendar have unveiled the finalists for the 2025 event – with the very best of India, China, Japan and Nepal recognised.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spice Awards are widely regarded as the Oscars of the curry world and in their seven years have gone from focusing mainly on Indian food to honouring dishes, chefs, restaurants and takeaways representing more of Asia’s cultures and cuisines.

It will come as little surprise to readers that Delhi Winter in Linlithgow is once again in the running for several awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Regent Centre restaurant has been shortlisted for Best Chef, Best Pakora, Best Customer Service and Best Indian Restaurant in the Central Belt.

Delhi's Winter is no stranger to accolades but the team are delighted to be in the running for several 2025 Spice Awards.

Delhi’s Winter is now stranger to awards, in 2019 being named restaurant of the year at the Scottish Curry Awards, as well as winning the South East regional title.

Across Scotland a host of Pan-Asian venues of the very highest level have been singled out so you can confidently try these restaurants and takeaways knowing food lovers have voted them as the best in the country.

The gala final on September 1 will see the ultimate winners crowned in a broad range of categories, after a panel of expert judges visit each finalist. A live cook off event will also determine the Curry Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards director Warren Paul said: “We are incredibly proud of the passion the Spice Awards inspire across the whole of Scotland; the number of entries and votes this year was crazy – way beyond expectations.

“These awards are growing every year and different ideas, cultures and talents are being recognised from across the Asian continent, as we celebrate their massive impact on Scotland.

“Thank you to everyone who has nominated or voted and good luck to all our finalists – this is already a big achievement as the volume of entries was staggering.

“Our judging panel will now get to work to ensure our awards are always the recommendation and guide the public can really trust.

“This truly is a celebration of some of the best food on the planet.”

Tickets for the awards at Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow, hosted by Des Clarke, are available at spiceawards.co.uk/book-seats/.