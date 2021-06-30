Call for TSB to open Grangemouth pop-up bank service after branch closure

This week, TSB confirmed such a facility would be opening at Bo’ness Library to help customers with their banking needs – but no plans are in place to do likewise in nearby Grangemouth, which lost its TSB branch in January.

Since announcing it was closing 164 branches in 2020, including the TSB in La Porte Precinct, Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day has been engaging with the company in an effort to mitigate the impact on residents and businesses.

Mr Day welcomed an April announcement that confirmed two of 43 TSB pop-ups will operate within his constituency – at Bo’ness Library and the Reconnect Regal Theatre in Bathgate, West Lothian.

The TSB branch in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth was closed in January. Picture: Gary Hutchison.

However, the fact customers, particularly the elderly, have had to travel to Falkirk or Livingston for any face-to-face banking services since then has been a cause for concern for the politician.

He said: “A face-to-face banking service in the local community is essential for my constituents – especially when many are already feeling isolated and find their Post Office card accounts facing closure.

“Now, more than ever, local banks are needed to alleviate social isolation and provide the footfall on high streets that neighbouring businesses rely on.

“While I welcome the compromise that has been made in Bo’ness and Bathgate, I am disappointed that no such concession has been given to Grangemouth. I will continue my efforts to rectify this omission.”

A TSB spokesman said: “Our pop-up services have been designed to support customers in communities where it takes longer than 20 minutes to get to the nearest branch.

“The services in Bo’ness and Bathgate are both 15 minutes from their nearest branch. We fully accept there is a delicate balance to strike between supporting customers who continue to value face-to-face service and others who will only ever use digital.

“We believe we have got this balance right in the services we are delivering through these pop-ups and our branches in Falkirk and Livingston.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.