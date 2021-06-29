New pop-up bank set to launch in Bo’ness after branch closure

It will operate at Bo’ness Library every Tuesday, and aims to help customers with their banking needs following the closure of the town’s branch.

TSB says it will help ensure its face-to-face banking services are suited to the evolving habits of customers.

Gillian Petty, regional director, said: “We know accessing banking services and cash remains important to many customers and we’re always looking for innovative and inclusive ways to help them.

“The pop-up service will support our customers in Bo’ness who still want access to a face to face service.”

The move has been welcomed by Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, Martyn Day.

He said: “ have been extremely concerned and engaged with the TSB about the effect of its branch network strategy on Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

“I’m sure this concession to provide face-to-face banking services in Bo’ness will be a relief to many, particularly elderly and vulnerable customers.”

