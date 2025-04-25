Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A range of community support initiatives for people living in Winchburgh has been unveiled by Cala Homes (East).

Designed to provide long-term benefits to locals, the Community Pledge for the homebuilder’s Millgate Lawns development was developed alongside Winchburgh Developments Limited and local groups.

It includes a bespoke programme of activities designed to address the needs of the area.

A key highlight is Cala’s ongoing collaboration with Winchburgh’s Community Growing Group, (WCGG) which will continue through a series of annual projects, including Cala investing £1,000 to the group every year until 2027.

John West, co-founder of Winchburgh’s Community Growing Group, is grateful for the continued support.

John West, WCGG co-founder, said: “We’re proud to be one of the most active community groups in Winchburgh, working tirelessly from March through to October each year to make a positive impact.

“Cala’s £1,000 donation this year played a huge part in helping us provide fantastic entertainment for our much-anticipated Easter event.

“In the past, Cala’s support has helped us purchase compost, sleepers, and seeds – all of which have played a key role in transforming our 1.5-acre growing space. Its continued support will also help us deliver future projects, which we’re incredibly grateful for.

“Without the backing of housebuilders like Cala it would be incredibly difficult for us to continue putting on free community events and maintaining the positive momentum we’ve built.”

Another aspect of the pledge is the Showhome of Support initiative, where ten businesses located within a 10 mile radius of the site will be selected to feature within the designs of Cala’s Garvie, Cairn and Allan showhomes, which launched in January.

This will provide the businesses with a unique platform to showcase their products.

Cala is also in discussions with Winchburgh Developments Limited regarding the establishment of a joint Community Chest fund.

This initiative would see both Cala and WDL contributing to a fund which aims to give local community groups the opportunity to apply for funding. Further information will be shared in due course.

The housebuilder has also established valuable links with local schools to provide informative and engaging programmes for pupils.

Cala continues to collaborate with Winchburgh Academy as part of its ongoing partnership programme. This initiative aims to promote career opportunities in the construction industry.

Elaine Carrigan, sales and marketing director, said: “Our Community Pledge for Millgate Lawns is designed to create a lasting, positive impact for residents.

“From supporting well established community groups to celebrating local businesses, our aim is to strengthen bonds.

“We are excited to continue collaborating on initiatives that will make a tangible difference for years to come.”

Having launched in August 2024, Millgate Lawns offers three, four and five-bedroom homes.

