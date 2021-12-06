Property firm secures yet another Falkirk town centre premises

Once home to the Marshall Wilson Law Group, the 2 High Street/1 Newmarket Street premises now belongs to REWD (Real Estate Wealth and Development) Group.

Alex Robertson, REWD Group director, said: “This is the fourth building we have bought in the High Street for conversion of the upper floors to residential use. We are really excited about this project, given the historic significance of the building, and will be submitting a planning application very soon for six flats on the upper levels.”

REWD Group’s portfolio includes Temperance House, 18 High Street/8 Lint Riggs, which is now in the final stages of building warrant approvals and work to create the flats on the upper floor will starting imminently.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former offices for Marshall Wilson Law Group on Falkirk High Street have been purchased by property developers REWD Group to convert the commercial offices into six residential flats

The firm also owns the famous Burtons building at 86 to 88 High Street, where work will also begin shortly.

This regeneration of the town centre began last year when REWD Group, founded by Mr Robertson and fellow Falkirk entrepreneur Laurie Duncan, also secured the massive property above Poundstretchers in Falkirk High Street in order to change the upper floors into 23 flats.

The overall aim of REWD Group is to create wealth for its investors by addressing the significant supply and demand imbalance in the UK property market – and this can have the welcome knock on effect of regenerating struggling town centres at the same time.

Visit www.facebook.com/rewdgroup or www.rewdgroup.co.uk for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.