Chip shop owners call it quits after almost 40 years frying in Larbert

Elvio and Margo Marandola are the familiar faces behind the counter of the Deep Fry Fish and Chicken Bar, in Main Street, Larbert

In an emotional online message to their loyal customers, the couple stated: “After 35 glorious years of servicing fresh and tasty fish and chips to our wonderful local community, we are announcing our retirement.

"The Deep Fry shop will close at 9pm on Sunday, April 24, and, after a period of refurbishment, will re-open under new management. We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to all our amazing staff, customers and suppliers, past and present for their support over the years.

"Without you this family business would never have been the success it has been for all this time. We wish the new management team good luck on their re-opening and hope everyone continues to support them the way that they have supported us – thank you and goodbye.”

Talking to The Falkirk Herald this week, Elvio again paid tribute to his customers for sticking by him and Margo over the years, but admitted he was getting a bit long in the tooth to carry on with the business.

He said: “I’m 68-years-old now so I think the time is right to go.”

And Elvio may have been with the Deep Fry team for 35 years, but he has been in the fish and chip business for over half-a-century.

He said: “I was working in my uncle's shop, the Golden Bird in Falkirk for a long time then I worked in Stirling and the Golden Bird in Bainsford too. Then I decided to open my own business in Larbert and that’s been going for 35 years now.

"We will certainly miss the customers.”

Elvio says he and Margo have no specific plans for their well-earned retirement, but he did say travel would be on the cards this year.