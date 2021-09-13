Candied: Popular ice cream business opening new parlour in Stenhousemuir

Candied owner Amrit Dhillon already has branches in Grangemouth, Rumford and Denny and has plans to open another in the former canal side Four in One premises in Portdownie, Camelon in the near future.

Before that, however, Wednesday, September 22 sees Mr Dhillon officially open his new premises in King Street, Stenhousemuir.

As has become the Candied tradition, the parlour’s first day takings will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

“I have asked Strathcarron chief executive Irene McKie to be there – we hope to raise £5000 for the hospice,” said Mr Dhillon, who has been supporting Strathcarron Hospice and its vital work since 2015 when his father Harry sadly died there.

Earlier this year Candied raised £5000 for Strathcarron to mark the vital hospice’s milestone 40th anniversary.

At the time Mr Dhillon said: “We are humbled, grateful and delighted that we could all unite in the spirit of giving to help such a vital facility such as Strathcarron. A wonderful union between Candied and the community which is not the first and certainly won’t be the last.”

Back in 2020 the Candied parlours came out of lockdown and raised an amazing £5500 for Strathcarron by donating the day’s takings.

The new canal side ice cream parlour in Camelon will be created on the site of the Four-in-One factory which was owned by Mr Dhillon’s father.

Mr Dhillon stated the site is perfect for growing his business and will provide a new headquarters for Candied, which currently has an HQ in Grange Court, Earls Gate Business Park in Grangemouth.

The new site, which will initially employ six people, will be the location where all of Candied’s ice cream will be created and – in the fututre – will also include a fifth parlour for customers to drop in and enjoy a treat or two on their canal path walks.

Mr Dhillon said: “I think it will be a great addition to the businesses on the canal and will help promote canal usage.”

