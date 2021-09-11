Police name 27-year-old keen biker killed in accident near Lochearnhead

Nicholas Wylie, better known to his friends as Nick Leo Forbes, was riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle at the time of the crash, which took place on Wednesday, September 1 on the A85 between Lochearnhead and St Fillans.

The 27-year-old from Falkirk “was passionate about track cycling and motor cycling and was well-known in these communities and many others”, according to police.

The victim has been named as Nicholas Wylie, better known to his friends as Nick Leo Forbes. Picture: contributed.

Sergeant David Marr of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: "Officers have spoken to several witnesses, but are still looking to speak to anyone who was in Nick's company on the evening of Wednesday 1 September in the Stirlingshire area and who haven’t contacted the police.

"Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Forth Valley Road Policing Unit on 101 and quote incident number 3199 of 1st September 2021."

Police said in the immediate aftermath of the incident that the deceased had been travelling west on the road that skirts Loch Earn on a black Kawasaki ZXD7F when the crash happened at around 7.50pm.

His bike left the road and dropped down an embankment, and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Officers are still looking to speak to 'anyone who was in Nick's company' at the time of the accident. Picture: John Devlin.

