Camelon coach builder to supply 20 zero emission buses to Liverpool

The new buses, due to be delivered next year, will form part of Liverpool City Region Metro – a plan to build a more reliable and affordable bus network and reach a target for the region to become net zero carbon by 2040.

ADL’s new, purpose-built, buses – paid for through the Liverpool City Region’s Transforming Cities Fund – are designed to be more energy efficient to cover greater distances between refuelling.

ADL is supplying a fleet of 20 low emission buses to Liverpool

Paul Davies, ADL president and managing director, said: “With its investment in this new fleet of hydrogen buses, the Combined Authority has chosen the latest in clean technology for the Liverpool City Region. We are delighted they have put their confidence in ADL to deliver their green agenda.

“Our next generation H2.0 platform builds on 25 years of experience in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Designed and built in Britain, these buses will help to secure skilled jobs and apprenticeships across the bus manufacturing industry which is hugely important as we continue the decarbonisation journey.”

It is hoped the buses will initially serve the region’s busiest route – the 10A between St Helens and Liverpool city centre, jointly operated by Arriva and Stagecoach – and willl carry a range of special features for passengers including wireless phone charging and internet access.

The vehicles will also have improved accessibility – with increased capacity for wheelchair users, and audio and visual announcements for next stops.

