Waste management firm launch recruitment drive in Falkirk

FCC Environment, which has premises in Grangemouth and Bonnybridge, is looking for new recruits to help keep essential recycling and waste services running in the local community.

The firm wants to get more LGV 1 and LGV 2 drivers behind the wheel to boost numbers of its teams working across the region.

There is a severe national shortage of qualified LGV 1 and LGV 2 drivers across the country – a critical issue which FCC Environment states is now causing widespread disruption across a range of sectors.

Sara Atkinson, FCC Environment senior HR business partner, said: “As well as key worker status, working for a great company and some fantastic opportunities, qualified LGV 1 and LGV 2 drivers joining us will benefit from a generous work and benefits package.”

At the end of July, FCC Environment joined others in the sector in urging the government to do more to protect vital waste and recycling services critical to public health and the environment, as well as the economy.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, FCC Environment called for the introduction of a temporary worker visa for LGV 1 and LGV 2 drivers, and for the occupation to be added to the official Shortage Occupation List, until such time there are enough qualified UK nationals available to fill these positions.

FCC Environment operations director Steve Longdon said: “All our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain our services and ensure household waste continued to be collected but, as we return to normality, the sector is facing new challenges.

“LGV 1 and LGV 2 drivers are essential for the waste and recycling sector, and we are committed to doing everything we can to fill our driver vacancies to continue to play our part in protecting public health and the environment, as well as the UK’s green economic recovery.”

Visit the FCC Environment website fccenvironment.co.uk/about-us/careers/driver-recruitment, e-mail [email protected] or call the firm on 234 975060 for more information on how to apply for the vacancies.

