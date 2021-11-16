Bairns' budgie: Look who made a flying visit to Falkirk FC
Falkirk FC stadium welcomed a fine feathered guest to its premises today and the Bairns are holding onto the blue budgie until his owners come to collect him.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:38 pm
In a post on the football club’s Facebook page a club spokesperson stated: “We’ve had an unexpected visitor at the stadium this afternoon. If anyone is missing this friendly little guy, please get in touch.
"Hopefully we can reunite this lost pet with its owner.”
The club did not confirm if there will be any transfer fee involved.