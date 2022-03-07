Bainsford bricklayer is first graduate of new training approach from Persimmon Homes

Daniel Courtney (23) from Bainsford in Falkirk completed his course at the end of 2021 and hopes to inspire and encourage more young people to think about apprenticeships at the start of Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2022 (7-11 March).

He is now under contract with Persimmon Homes which has 41 active sites operating across Scotland.

Stuart Taylor from Forth Valley College, William Smith, Regional Apprenticeship Manager (Scotland) at Persimmon Homes, and Daniel Courtney

With the backing of his lecturers, he was able to plot a course through the four years of his MA, despite the challenges of the pandemic lockdown restrictions and remote learning.

He was also able to create a groundbreaking photo and video led portfolio of his work skills during that time, which gained plaudits and has been held up as the benchmark which bricklaying MAs at Persimmon Homes and Forth Valley College should aim for in order to complete their training.

He, said: “I am proud of the work I put into my portfolio template and glad it is now seen as a bit of a template for others.

Forth Valley was the nearest college to where I live, so I chose to study there. The experience of studying there has benefited me as I have been able complete my apprenticeship.

“It also helps you move the next step in your career, as depending on your progress through the course, your employer and FVC might put you forward for higher management/lecturer opportunities.

