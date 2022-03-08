Apprenticeship Week: Falkirk MSP visits team at Forth Ports in Grangemouth

She was at the Skills and Business Centre at The Port where she met the quartet who delivered a climate change programme presentation.

She also met with representatives from Forth Valley College and Skills Development Scotland.

The MSP said: “Speaking to some of the apprentices gives me confidence that the Scottish Government, the employers and educational establishments like Forth Ports and Forth Valley College, are on the right course to strengthen our economy and give our young people the best chances for their, and our future.”

Michelle Thomson MSP with Calum Green an electrical engineering apprentice with Forth Ports at the Grangemouth Skills & Business Centre. (Pic Peter Devlin)

At Forth Ports, apprentices ‘earn and learn’ blending academic learning with practical experience delivered through simulator and virtual reality technology along with hands on experience to develop their skills over either two or four-year periods, in specialisms such as engineering, port operations, procurement, finance, management and marine.

