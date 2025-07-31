Invest in the top tech without committing a bundle of cash, with this clever leasing platform | Raylo Business

Raylo Business is helping companies access the latest devices from just £2.49 a month with flexible leasing and free upgrades.

Laptops, smartphones, tablets, and headphones, are now the tools of the trade for modern businesses - but they can be a big financial commitment if you choose to buy them outright.

Device prices can run into four figures for top-spec tech and businesses who watch their bottom line closely are always looking out for the best deals as they invest in new hardware.

This is why many are turning to leasing their digital equipment, and one of the market leaders in this burgeoning space is Raylo Business, an offshoot of a successful consumer platform, turning its attention to SMEs who need a simple and cost-effective approach to device access.

Rather than buying outright, the leasing model is aimed at helping companies stay ahead with the latest technology, at the same time as reducing their environmental impact with a circular ownership model.

Raylo Business offers flexible lease terms from monthly rolling 12, 24, or 36 months, and no upfront costs. And at the end of the lease term the businesses can upgrade for free, switch to a rolling monthly term, or just return the device.

Monthly payments are fixed for the term, and there's a wide array of products available to choose from, including the latest Apple launches.

